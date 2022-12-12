FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA initiates disciplinary action against Argentinian players for their behavior during quarterfinal against Netherlands

FIFA has initiated a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited ‘order and security at matches’ in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record of 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

Argentina head coach Scaloni was shown a yellow card too. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Netherlands scored two late goals to force extra time. There were more heated exchanges on the field after Argentina won the penalty shootout following the 2-2 draw.

FIFA has, however, not given any timeline for verdicts, which have typically not been published before a team’s next game at this World Cup. Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinals on the 14th of December.

