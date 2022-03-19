FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA denies Russia’s request to freeze ban on soccer teams ahead of World Cup playoffs

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia’s request to freeze a  ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs was denied. International Federation of Association Football, FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal, which could come within weeks. The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on coming Thursday. The latest ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze Union of European Football Association’s, UEFA, ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer. Russian athletes have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of Ukraine-Russia conflict. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s World Cup playoff match with Scotland scheduled on Thursday is also postponed by FIFA until June.

