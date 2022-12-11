FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2022 11:03:42      انڈین آواز

FIFA-22: Ready for Semi-finals; Croatia to take on Argentina; Morocco to lock horns with France

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The semifinal line up of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been drawn after the conclusion of the quarter-final stage. In the first semi-finals, Argentina will take on Croatia on Tuesday night at 12:30 am Indian time.

In the second semi-finals, Morocco will face Defending Champion France on Wednesday night at 12:30 am Indian time.

The final will be played on the 18th of December.

Croatia will not attempt to stop Argentina superstar Lionel Messi by man-marking him but instead will focus on immobilising the entire team in their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, they said.

Croatia are bidding to make it to the final for the second World Cup in a row after losing in the 2018 showcase match to France.

They stunned tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals after going a goal down in extra-time but dug deep to bounce back with a late equaliser and force a penalty shootout that they ended up winning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart