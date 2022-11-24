FIFA 22: Portugal wins 3-2 against Ghana

Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five World Cups as Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in their Group H opener at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

The former Manchester United forward scored Portugal’s first goal off a penalty in the 65th minute to make history. At 37 years and 292 days, Ronaldo also became second oldest player to score at the World Cup behind Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days) in 1994 for Cameroon.

After Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored the equaliser in 73rd minute, Portugal scored quick goals through Sequeira Joao Felix (78th minute) and substitute Rafael Leao (80) to take a 3-1 lead.

Osman Bukari pulled one back for Ghana in 89th minute but coach Fernando Santos’ side held on during nine minutes of injury time to start their campaign on a winning note.

Earlier on Thursday, Uruguay and South Korea shared points after a goalless draw in opening match of the group at Education City Stadium.

Portugal will next meet Uruguay on Monday while Ghana and South Korea will square off the same day.