FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2022 07:59:35      انڈین آواز

FIFA -22: Iran gets crucial 2-0 win over Wales

Leave a comment
Published On: By
QNA_1_IRAN_Wales-_Team_25_11_2022

Doha,

Iran got a crucial 2-0 win in the dying moments against Wales in the second round of Group B of World Cup Qatar 2022.

Iran’s first goal was scored in the 98th minute by Rouzbeh Cheshmi. Ramin Rezaeian scored the second in the 11th minute of added-on time. The match also saw the tournament’s first sending off of a goalkeeper, when Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 85th minute.

The result takes Iran to second place with three points behind leaders England. Wales meanwhile are in last place with one point. England will face the US later on Friday.

The victory completely revitalized Iran’s ambitions of progressing to the last 16 following a 2-6 hammering by England in their opening game while it has put Wales in serious danger of an early exit in the World Cup.

Iran missed few golden opportunities to score during the course of the game at the 40,000-seat arena which was mostly filled with their supporters. Wales, also looking to secure full points following their draw with USA in the opening match, were also tightening the grip against the Iranians until the dying minutes of the game.
As the game was heading to what looked like a goalless stalemate, the crucial turning point took place in the 86th minute. AMN / QNA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart