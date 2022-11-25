FIFA -22: Iran gets crucial 2-0 win over Wales

Doha,

Iran got a crucial 2-0 win in the dying moments against Wales in the second round of Group B of World Cup Qatar 2022.

Iran’s first goal was scored in the 98th minute by Rouzbeh Cheshmi. Ramin Rezaeian scored the second in the 11th minute of added-on time. The match also saw the tournament’s first sending off of a goalkeeper, when Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 85th minute.

The result takes Iran to second place with three points behind leaders England. Wales meanwhile are in last place with one point. England will face the US later on Friday.

The victory completely revitalized Iran’s ambitions of progressing to the last 16 following a 2-6 hammering by England in their opening game while it has put Wales in serious danger of an early exit in the World Cup.

Iran missed few golden opportunities to score during the course of the game at the 40,000-seat arena which was mostly filled with their supporters. Wales, also looking to secure full points following their draw with USA in the opening match, were also tightening the grip against the Iranians until the dying minutes of the game.

As the game was heading to what looked like a goalless stalemate, the crucial turning point took place in the 86th minute. AMN / QNA