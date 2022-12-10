FIFA 22: CROATIA KNOCK OUT BRAZIL ON PENALTIES, ENTER SEMIS

@FIFAWorldCup·

FIFA 22 favourite Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties as Croatia kept their nerve to edge through to the semi-finals.

Croatia, beaten finalists four years ago, scored with all four of their spot-kicks as Rodrygo – taking his team’s first kick – was denied by the brilliant Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos’ crucial fourth effort struck the post.

Neymar scored a brilliant solo goal at the end of the first-half of extra-time to seemingly book a semi-final encounter with the Netherlands or Argentina. But it is Croatia waiting to discover the winners of Friday’s other quarter-final tie.

Croatia have knocked tournament favourites Brazil out of the World Cup. For the South Americans, it is quarter-final elimination for the fourth time in the past five World Cups.

Livakovic, who was in goal for Croatia, was once again brilliant. He will likely be a contender for the best goalkeeper of the World Cup award.

That’s four World Cup wins in penalty shootouts for the Croatians, who are peerless from 12 yards (11 metres). Gut-wrenching for Brazil and they will rue not seeing this game out after taking the lead in extra time.

It was Neymar’s 77th international goal as he equaled great Pele’s record as all-time highest scorer for the Selecao.



Rodrygo’s first shot was blocked by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who was outstanding in the match. With Croatian scoring in all of their first four spot kicks, Marquinhos hit the post sparking wild celebrations among the Croatian fans.