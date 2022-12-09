FIFA-22: BRAZIL ENTER SEMI FINAL, BEAT CROATIA 1-0

Neymar equals Pele’s ‘official’ Brazil scoring record

Pele – who won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Sao Paulo.

Five-time champions Brazil entered the quarter-finals of FIFA 22 defeating surprise 2018 runners-up Croatia by one goal in extra time.

Neymar’s superb effort gives Brazil extra-time lead 1-0 against Croatia.

The interesting game was locked in a 0-0 draw and moved to the extra-time. Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half of extra time till Neymar found the net just seconds before the injury time ended.

The goal was worked through the centre of the field with Neymar playing a one-two build up move with Lucas Paqueta. Dominik Livakovic had denied Brazil and Neymar with nine saves up to that point.

Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele’s ‘official’ goalscoring record of 77 for the men’s national team with his goal against Croatia at the World Cup.

World governing body Fifa recognises the record, but the Brazilian Football Confederation and Pele will not because they say he scored 95 goals.

Fifa only counts games between two nations and some of Pele’s goals came in friendlies against club sides.

Neymar has made 124 Brazil appearances, equalling Pele’s tally from 92 games.