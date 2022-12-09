FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2022 11:49:53      انڈین آواز

FIFA-22: BRAZIL ENTER SEMI FINAL, BEAT CROATIA 1-0

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Neymar equals Pele’s ‘official’ Brazil scoring record

Pele – who won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Sao Paulo.

Image
@FIFAWorldCup
·

Five-time champions Brazil entered the quarter-finals of FIFA 22 defeating surprise 2018 runners-up Croatia by one goal in extra time.

Neymar’s superb effort gives Brazil extra-time lead 1-0 against Croatia.

The interesting game was locked in a 0-0 draw and moved to the extra-time. Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half of extra time till Neymar found the net just seconds before the injury time ended.

The goal was worked through the centre of the field with Neymar playing a one-two build up move with Lucas Paqueta. Dominik Livakovic had denied Brazil and Neymar with nine saves up to that point.

Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele’s ‘official’ goalscoring record of 77 for the men’s national team with his goal against Croatia at the World Cup.

World governing body Fifa recognises the record, but the Brazilian Football Confederation and Pele will not because they say he scored 95 goals.

Fifa only counts games between two nations and some of Pele’s goals came in friendlies against club sides.

Neymar has made 124 Brazil appearances, equalling Pele’s tally from 92 games.

@FIFAWorldCup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart