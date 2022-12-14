FIFA 22: Argentina storm into final, beat Croatia 3-0

Doha: Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez were on target as Argentina put on a clinical performance to beat Croatia 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium to book their spot in the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Messi got the ball rolling from the penalty spot just past the half-hour mark for his fifth goal in Qatar to tie with Kylian Mbappe as the top scorers in the tournament. Alvarez extended the lead six minutes before the half time whistle and made it three in the 69th minute as Croatia crumbled to a devastating defeat.

Pennisula/ Doha