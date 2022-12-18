FIFA 22: Argentina crowned world champion after 36 year

Beat France in Penalty shootout

Screen Grab

Doha: Lionel Messi scored a brace as Argentina edged France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a classic final to win the World Cup at iconic Lusail Stadium packed with 88,966 spectators.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez blocked Kingsley Coman’s strike in the shootout while Aurelien Tchouameni missed target as all La Albiceleste penalty-takers were on target to seal a memorable win for Lionel Scaloni’s men.

The title triumph finally gave Messi his first World Cup title completing the trophy collection for record seven-time Ballon d’or winner. It is Argentina’s third World title and first in 36 years.

@FIFA

Completely subdued by Argentina in the first half, France staged a brilliant fightback to take the title clash into extra time with Kylian Mbappe scoring a lightning brace (80 and 81 minutes) – scoring from the spot and striking a superb volley to level scores after Argentina netted two goals in the first half.

Messi opened the scoring with a penalty in 23rd minute before Angel Di Maria struck Argentina’s second in 36th minute.

The Argentina legend handed his team lead with his second goal in 109th minute before Mbappe completed his hat-trick with his second shot from the spot in 118th minute to take the match into shootout. Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula