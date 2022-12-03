FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA -2022: Switzerland beats Serbia to reach last 16; Brazil qualifies despite loss to Cameroon

In FIFA World Cup, Switzerland advanced to the round of 16 from Group G by defeating Serbia 3-2 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud last night, December 2. 

Shaqiri scored the first goal for Switzerland but Mitrovic and Vlahovic turned the game around for Serbia later Embolo equalised and Freuler put the Swiss ahead. 

In another Group G match, Cameroon defeated Brazil 1-0 by Aboubakar’s solitary goal at Lusail Stadium tonight but failed to reach the round of 16. Brazil had already progressed to the pre-quarterfinals by winning two group stage matches.

In Group H, South Korea advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Portugal 2-1 in a dramatic clash at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. 

Portugal took the lead in the 5th minute as Ricardo Horta scored the first goal of the game but Kim Young Gwon scored the equaliser for South Korea in the 27th minute. Hwang Hee-Chan scored the second goal for the Koreans in added time. Portugal had already qualified for the pre-quarterfinals as they finished top of the group. 

In another Group H match, Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 but failed to make it to the knockouts as South Korea entered the Round of 16 due to the goal difference. Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay.

The round-16 will start today, December 3. In the first match of the round-of-16, Netherlands will lock horns with USA.

