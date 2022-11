FIFA 2022: England beat Iran by 4 Goals- 6:2

RESULT: England 6-2 Iran – Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (2), Raheem Sterling and substitute Marcus Rashford put England in control.

Iran reduce deficit in second half before being awarded penalty by VAR. Iran keeper Beiranvand taken off after head injury in first half

England starting XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Saka, Mount, Sterling, Kane