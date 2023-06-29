इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jun 2023 02:41:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha being celebrates across India with religious fervour and gaiety

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha or Baqraeed is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in various parts of India today. The faithful will offer  Eid prayers in Eidgahs and grand mosques.

In the national capital Delhi, main Eid prayers congregations are being held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri mosque and Shahi Eidgah.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in obedience of God’s command. Elaborate security arrangements have been made on the occasion.

President Vice-President greet people on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. In her message, the President said, Eid-ul-Adha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice.

She said that this festival inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity. The President said that all of us take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in society.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul- Adha. In his message, the Vice-President said that Eid-ul- Adha is a symbol of sacrifice, selflessness, and an occasion to express our gratitude.

He further said that it is also an occasion for families and communities to come together to share joy and blessings. the Vice-President expressed hope that this Eid will bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

یونان کی قدامت پسند نیو ڈیموکریسی پارٹی نے، پارلیمانی انتخابات میں زبردست کامیابی حاصل کی ہے

اِس طرح رائے دہندگان نے وزیر اعظم کے طور پر مزید 4 سال کی مدت د ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart