Festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha being celebrates across India with religious fervour and gaiety

AMN / WEB DESK

The festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha or Baqraeed is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in various parts of India today. The faithful will offer Eid prayers in Eidgahs and grand mosques.

In the national capital Delhi, main Eid prayers congregations are being held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri mosque and Shahi Eidgah.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in obedience of God’s command. Elaborate security arrangements have been made on the occasion.

President Vice-President greet people on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. In her message, the President said, Eid-ul-Adha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice.

She said that this festival inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity. The President said that all of us take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in society.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul- Adha. In his message, the Vice-President said that Eid-ul- Adha is a symbol of sacrifice, selflessness, and an occasion to express our gratitude.

He further said that it is also an occasion for families and communities to come together to share joy and blessings. the Vice-President expressed hope that this Eid will bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all.