Festival of light, Diwali being celebrated in the country and abroad

AMN

Festival of lights Diwali is being celebrated across the country with traditional fervour and gaiety today. The festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated by lighting up houses, temples, and other public places. People also worship the Goddess of wealth Lakshmi on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and PM Modi have greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

In her message, Ms Murmu said Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone’s happiness and prosperity. She said the festival of Diwali is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony. She added that the light of Diwali symbolizes the knowledge that dispels all the darkness of inner and outer ignorance. The President hoped that the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and asked people to continue the tradition of ‘Subh’ and ‘Labh’.

In his message, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, Deepawali signifies the advent of Ram Rajya, which is the ideal of benign, benevolent governance. He said the festival reaffirms belief in the virtuous life of Lord Ram. He hoped the festival of lights bring wisdom, piety, prosperity, and peace into everyone’s lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Diwali. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. He wished that this auspicious festival will further the spirit of joy and well-being in people’s lives. The Prime Minister expressed hope that people will have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet wished that this festival of lights brings happiness, health, and prosperity in everyone’s life.