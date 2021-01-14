Festival of harvest Makar Sankranti being celebrated across India

AMN / WEB DESK
Festival of harvest Makar Sankranti is being celebrated in different parts of India. The festival is seen as a celebration of the end of the winter solstice month and also marks the end of the winter harvest. The festival is known with different names in different parts of the country. It is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Bihu in Assam and Poush Sangkranti in West Bengal.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings and wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. In a tweet message, President Kovind wished that these festivals may strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that these festivals are known for their colourfulness and symbolise good harvest and bountifulness of nature.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for universal happiness and good health for all on the occasion