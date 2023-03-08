Festival of colours Holi being celebrated in different parts of India and abroad

India celebrates festival of colours Holi

AMN / WEB DESK

The festival of colours, Holi is being celebrated in different parts of India and abroad today with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervor.. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the onset of Spring season.

On this day, people smear each other with natural colours, exchange greetings and savour sweets on the occasion. Revellers hit the streets, dancing to the popular songs as children splash colour balloons to celebrate the festival.

The festival, also known as Dol Purnima (full moon day), began in the morning and continued till afternoon. It also lasts for two days starting on the Purnima in several parts of the country.

As a ritual in celebration of the festival, the devotees visited the shrines, temples and offered colours (abir) at the feet of Idol of the God Sri Krishna and Goddess Sri Radhika.

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted the nation on Holi. In a message, she called Holi a festival of affection and brotherhood and said that it symbolizes the vibrant colors and harmony of the country’s diverse society. President Murmu also wished that this festival of colors would bring happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone’s life.

Extending his wishes on the occasion, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the Holi is a celebration of life and the triumph of good over evil. He added that the vibrant colours of Holi remind the richness of the country’s culture and the diversity of its people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occasion of Holi today. In a tweet, Mr Modi wished that the colors of joy and enthusiasm would always shower in everyone’s life.

On the occasion of Holi, the Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers.

These trains are connecting major destinations across the country on railway routes including Delhi- Patna, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Guwahati- Ranchi, New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus and Pune- Danapur.

Additional Railway Protection Force personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers.

HOLI IN BANGLADESH

DHAKA

Hindu in Bangladesh celebrated Holi, a religious festival of colours, across the country with much enthusiasm and religious fervor.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

The festival, also known as Dol Purnima (full moon day), began in the morning and continued till afternoon. It also lasts for two days starting on the Purnima in several parts of the country.

As a ritual in celebration of the festival, the devotees visited the shrines, temples and offered colours (abir) at the feet of Idol of the God Sri Krishna and Goddess Sri Radhika.

Abir Khela, a significant part of the festival, means throwing of abir, a kind of perfumed and pink coloured powder and different other colorful powders by revelers on each other making festival-goers coated in colour, was also taken place in temples to make the extravaganza enthusiastic.

In accordance with mythology, Dol Purnima, also known as Dol Jatra or Holi, is regarded as the festival of the believers of Boishnobism.

In Dhakeshwari National Temple, Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee organized worshiping and Kirton (devotional songs) in the morning. Abir was offered at the feet of idols of Radha Krishna and Chaitanyadeb. Devotees also offered the Abir to god and goddess.

Besides, the festival was celebrated at different temples across the country, including capital Dhaka.

Marking the festival, the surroundings of Dhakeswari Temple wore a festive look as hundreds of youths celebrated the festival with different colors.

At Dhakeswari temple and Jagannath Hall, students were seen celebrating the festival colouring the fellow devotees and taking their photographs and selfies.

The festival has been introduced marking an auspicious day when Sri Krishna, Sri Radhika and their friends were playing with Abir at Brindaban in the ancient days.