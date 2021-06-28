FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi
Co-operative banks: RBI issues guidelines to manage risk arising from outsourcing
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister
Feeling good is important than looking good: Aditya Narayan

Singer-host Aditya Narayan put two posts showcasing his weight loss in the last two months. He calls them “self- appreciation posts”. “After pic of my happy body fat, I posted the photo of my fit self to remind myself, ‘look, how far you have come in just eight weeks. I feel if I manage to inspire a few people along the way, then it’s worth it. You don’t have to look great always. The idea is to remain fit,” says Narayan.

He admits that there was no goal to lose weight but as he had put on weight post his wedding in January, he knew he had get back in shape. He shares, “The day I tested positive, I was 84 kgs, whereas usually I weigh 75. Though I had put on weight, I felt it was manageable and I would shed it soon.

Narayan got some nasty comments for his overweight photo but he dismisses them. He says the idea was to inspire people to work out and tell them that you have to be patient with your body. “A lot of people want quick fixes. Feeling good is important than looking good. You don’t have to be six-pack abs to be fit. People look at super fit celebs but please remember, they are being paid to look good, which is their greatest motivation. I was employed so I had to get back into shape for my reality show. Motivation helps. Anyone who wants to get fit post Covid, should do it gradually and listen to your body. It is important to be fit now more than ever.

Women hockey: Our aim is to produce best results at Tokyo Olympics, says Forward Udita

Rahi Sarnobat wins gold at Shooting World Cup

Serena Williams not to play in Tokyo Olympics

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

