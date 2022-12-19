FCS & CA Kargil organises Awareness Programme on Fortified Rice at Sankoo

AMN

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kargil is making all out efforts to ensure the implementation of Rice Fortification to address malnutrition, anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies in Ladakh. This was stated by Incharge Assistant Director FCS & CA Kargil Mohd Yousuf Fokari during an Awareness Programme at Dakbanglow Sankoo.

He said that Rice fortification, is a process of adding micronutrients like Iron, Folic Acid and Vitamin B-12, which is an effective, preventive and cost-efficient complementary strategy to address the challenge of Anaemia. The programme was attended by Nambarsars, Pabches & Sarpanches from Kanoor to Panikhar along with officials of the circle.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an ambitious attempt to combat the serious problem of anaemia due to malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement on 75th Independence Day to mandate rice fortification in all social safety net schemes by 2024. The department of FCS&CA Kargil has been making efforts to organise various awareness programmes in different areas of the country about the benefits of consuming fortified rice.