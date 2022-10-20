https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 02:06:34      انڈین آواز

FCI to construct over 100 modern steel silos in 12 States

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has planned to construct over one hundred 11 Lakh Metric Tonnes capacity modern steel silos at 249 locations in 12 States. These Hub & Spoke model, silos will be constructed under Public Private Partnership with total investment of around 9 thousand 236 crore rupees in three phases over next 3-4 years.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said in the first phase, such steel silos will be constructed at 80 locations in nine States.

These States are Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

These modern Silos with bulk handling facilities is a scientific way of storage of foodgrains and ensure better preservation of foodgrains.

These modern Silos near farms would act as purchase centers and expected to reduce distance for farmers and further reduce operational difficulties and complexities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu bags gold in men’s event at National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru

AMN Indian javelin thrower DP Manu has won Gold medal in the men’s javelin with a best throw of 81.23 met ...

Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy win their respective matches to enter Denmark Open round of 16

AMNLakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in Denmark Open badminton by 21-16, 21-12 in men ...

ISSF World Championship: Indian junior women’s team clinches 10m air pistol gold medal

AMN India’s junior women’s 10m air pistol team comprising Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh wo ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart