FCI sells over nine lakh tonnes of wheat in two days of e-auction

AMN

Food Corporation of India has sold over nine lakh tonnes of wheat in two days of e-auction. FCI has offered 22 lakh tonnes of wheat for e-auction from the Central pool to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme.

Consumer Affairs Ministry said, this was done to address the rising price of wheat and Atta in the country. In the e-auction, more than one thousand bidders came forward for participation in the first week and a quantity of nine lakh 20 thousand tonnes were sold across the country.

The sale of wheat through e-auction will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till 2nd week of March 2023. The Ministry said, the e-auction has already left an impact of fall in market prices of wheat by more than ten per cent in the past one week.