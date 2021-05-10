Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo

AMN / WEB DESK
The fate of Olympics hangs in balance as the Covid shadow looms large over Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he has never put the Olympics first, as the Island Country extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.
Meanwhile, International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga himself have insisted the Games will go on in a safe and secure way. But a public opinion survey, conducted from May 7-9 by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, showed 59% wanted the Games canceled as opposed to 39% who said they should be held. Postponement was not offered as an option. The Games are set to open on July 23 and run until Aug 8.