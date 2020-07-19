India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020 10:08:19      انڈین آواز

Fatality rate of COVID-19 falls below 2.5% for first time: Govt

Published On:

WEB DESK

Government today said that India’s Case Fatality Rate of COVID-19 falls below 2.5 per cent for the first time. Union Health Ministry said, India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

It said, due to the focused efforts of Centre and State and Union Territories governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have ensured that the Case Fatality Rate falls to 2.49 per cent.

The Ministry said, with effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped.

Under the guidance of the Centre, the State and UT governments have ramped up the testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts.

Many States have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities.

Health Ministry said, at the ground level, front line health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level.

As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with Case Fatality Rate lower than the India average. Five States and UTs have a Zero Case Fatality Rate. While 14 States and UTs have a Case Fatality Rate of less than one per cent.

SPORTS

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

