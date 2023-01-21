Farooq Abdullah compares Rahul Gandhi to Adi Shankaracharya

AMN

The National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has compared the Congress MP with the Vedic scholar, Adi Shankaracharya. His remarks came as Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, entered the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,

This is for the second time during the foot march that Rahul Gandhi has been compared to a figure on a high pedestal — first with Lord Ram and now Shankaracharya.

Drawing parallels while addressing the public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lakhanpur, Abdullah, who served as the Chief Minister when Jammu and Kashmir was a state, said that Rahul Gandhi is the first person after Shankaracharya to have undertaken a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.