Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police
WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19
Thousands of farmers march to Mumbai to protest new agriculture laws
122 Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel to participate in India’s Republic Day parade
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2021 12:09:19      انڈین آواز

Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / New Delhi

Delhi Police has taken an in-principle decision to allow farmers to hold their proposed tractor rally inside the territory of the national capital on January 26.

It said that the proposed tractor rally of farmers on Tuesday will begin amid tight security after Republic Day celebrations conclude, the police added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Deependra Pathak while briefing media on the issue said the police will provide ‘fail-proof’ security cover to the rally.

The rally will be conducted in three parts — first from Singhu border having 62 km route, then from Tikri border with around 60 km route and Ghazipur Border with 46 km route.

The Special CP, however, mentioned about the intelligence inputs suggesting that there are elements, which pose threats to the proposed rally.

He said an analysis of Twitter handles revealed that there are 308 such accounts created in Pakistan which are attempting to create confusion and thus disturbances during farmers’ rally.

Police are working out the details and the security drill for the rally, he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport; Hemanth Muddappa retains National Drag Racing title

AMN / Chennai Bengaluru’s Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) retained his overall title in the 2020 MMSC fm ...

IPL: Kumar Sangakkara named Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Sunday appointed former Sri Lankan captain ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!