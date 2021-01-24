Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police

AGENCIES / New Delhi

Delhi Police has taken an in-principle decision to allow farmers to hold their proposed tractor rally inside the territory of the national capital on January 26.

It said that the proposed tractor rally of farmers on Tuesday will begin amid tight security after Republic Day celebrations conclude, the police added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Deependra Pathak while briefing media on the issue said the police will provide ‘fail-proof’ security cover to the rally.

The rally will be conducted in three parts — first from Singhu border having 62 km route, then from Tikri border with around 60 km route and Ghazipur Border with 46 km route.

The Special CP, however, mentioned about the intelligence inputs suggesting that there are elements, which pose threats to the proposed rally.

He said an analysis of Twitter handles revealed that there are 308 such accounts created in Pakistan which are attempting to create confusion and thus disturbances during farmers’ rally.

Police are working out the details and the security drill for the rally, he said.