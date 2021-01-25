Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police
WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19
Thousands of farmers march to Mumbai to protest new agriculture laws
122 Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel to participate in India’s Republic Day parade
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2021 02:27:52      انڈین آواز

Farmers’ tractor rally: Delhi Police ask citizens to avoid affected routes on Republic Day

AMN

The Delhi Police have asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day.

The farmers’ tractor rally will be taken out on Tuesday from three borders of the national capital, and the traffic will remain affected on these routes, police said.

“The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

“The traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk and GTK Depot,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chowdhary said.

The traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC roundabout and Jhanda Chowk, police said, adding that the traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll and Qutubgarh- Garhi Road.

The second rally of farmers will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village and Najafgarh, excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza, Chowdhary said.

Police said the traffic will be diverted from different points.

Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol puri. It will also be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala, they said.

The Ghazipur border rally will reach some parts of NH-24 from where it will take a right turn to Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and Ghazipur Border, police said.

No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road. No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from paper market, they said.

No traffic will be allowed towards Road Number 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College and Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar, police said.

Arrangements have been made to manage traffic on these routes starting Monday evening. Motorists are advised to avoid the routes of ‘kisan tractor rally’, police said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said the farmers’ proposed tractor rally would start after the end of Republic Day celebrations.

Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital. Later, they will return to their destinations after covering a “respectable” distance, police had said.

The Delhi Police has also spoken to their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh regarding the arrangements.

Police had said that the tractor rally will be held on January 26 and there will be no disturbance of the Republic Day celebration and security arrangements. The routes will cover over 100 km of distance in the national capital.

The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk. The wreath laying function at the National War Memorial will take place at 9 am.

