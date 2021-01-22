Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock

Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Image

Staff Reporter /NEW DELHI

The eleventh round of talks between the Central Government and the farmers’ unions remained inconclusive on Friday as farmers unions made it clear that the farm laws should be repealed. However, the government said some external forces are at work behind the protest of the farmers.

During the meeting Vigyan Bhawan, the unions squarely rejected the Centre’s proposal to put three contentious laws on hold, while Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no resolution is possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, there is no problem in the three laws but government had offered to the implementation of three farm laws on hold for a period of one to one and half years so that issues related to farmers’ agitation can be discussed to find a solution.

He said, the government always maintained that it is ready to consider alternatives rather than repealing the farm laws. He said, the Centre gave many proposals to the protesting farmers to end the protest, but no resolution is possible when sanctity of agitation is lost. He said, the agitation is being done mainly by those from Punjab and some from few other States. Mr. Tomar alleged that some external forces are also trying to ensure that agitation continues and these forces are against the farmers’ interests. He asserted that farm laws passed by Parliament are in the interest of farmers.

The Minister informed that farmers’ unions have been told to get back to the government by tomorrow with their decision on its proposal to suspend the implementation of three farm laws and find a solution. Mr. Tomar said, one should be hopeful and the government will wait till tomorrow to hear the final decision of the farmers’ unions.

During the last round of talks, the government had proposed to the farmers’ unions that the Centre is ready to keep the implementation of three farm laws on hold for a period of one to one and half years. The government had said, during this period, representatives of farmers’ unions and the Centre can discuss all the issues related to the farmers’ agitation so that an appropriate solution can be found. However, farmers’ unions rejected the proposal reiterating their demand to repeal the farm laws.

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet again once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal.

Farmer leaders said they will intensify their agitation now and alleged that the government’s approach was not right during the meeting.

They also said their tractor parade will go ahead as per the plans on January 26 and unions have told the police that it is the government’s responsibility to maintain peace.

Broadly, the government has made it clear that the three controversial laws will not be repealed and that the government has made its best offer.

