27 Jan 2021 09:49:16

Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in some areas

‘High alert’ has been sounded in many parts of Punjab and Haryana following violence that erupted in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has further ordered the deployment of additional troops in parts of the national capital to contain the unrest.

In Haryana, the DGP has instructed all superintendents and senior superintendents of police to remain on alert. While stating that miscreants will not be spared, DGP Manoj Yadava said, “Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Not only this, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation.”

The Haryana Police will not take any kind of risk anymore and anyone found causing damage to public property will be arrested and prosecuted, the DGP added.

“Under the guise of the present situation, some anti-social elements with an intention to grind their own axe, can also try to disturb peace through rumors. Police are also keeping a close eye on social media,” a statement from the Haryana Police said.

Mobile Internet services have also been suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts of Haryana. Issuing the order, Haryana Chief Secretary Rajiv Arora said only voice calls will function in these districts neighbouring Delhi during the suspension of telecom services that will remain in effect till 5 pm Wednesday.

Media advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Raveen Thukral said in a tweet on Tuesday, “CM @capt_amarinder orders high alert in Punjab amid Delhi violence during #KisanTractorRally, asks @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure law & order is maintained at all costs.”

Haryana CM Manohar Lal chaired a meeting of the cabinet to take stock of ther situation. Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan, Home Secretary Rajiv Arora, and Director General of Police Manoj Yadava were part of this meeting.

Violence will give Govt chance to question agitation: Hooda appeals for calm
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda appealed to farmers’ outfits to remain calm. “Any form of violence will give the government a chance to raise fingers at the agitation,” he said.

