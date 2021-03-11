India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Farmer unions call for Bharat bandh on March 26

Farmer unions on Wednesday gave a call for Bharat bandh on March 26. Farmers along with trade unions will also protest against the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

“We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” he told reporters at the Singhu border.

On March 19, the farmers will observe “Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao” day, he said.

The farmer unions have also decided to celebrate Shaheedi divas’ of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Burjgill added.

Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during Holika Dahan’ on March 28.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

