Farm protests must be seen in context of India’s democratic ethos: MEA

Published On:

AGENCIES

The External Affairs Ministry today said Parliament passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector after a full debate and discussion.

In recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers’ protests, the Ministry said in a statement that these reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

The Ministry emphasised that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmers’ groups to resolve the impasse. It urged people to ascertain facts and have a proper understanding of the issues at hand before rushing to comment on such matters. The External Affairs Ministry said, the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.

The Ministry added that a very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the government has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government has even offered to keep implementation of the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry termed it unfortunate that vested interest groups are trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them as witnessed on 26th of January. It said, some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. The Ministry called it extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere.

The External Affairs Ministry added that Indian Police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint and hundreds of men and women serving in police have been physically attacked and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded.

