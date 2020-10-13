Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2020 10:54:40      انڈین آواز

Farm laws enable farmers to become entrepreneurs: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the ‘historic farm laws’ are creating opportunities for farming and farmers to move from the role of (Annadatta) food provider to entrepreneurship.

Speaking after releasing the autobiography of Loknete Padma Bhushan, Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, the model of local economy and local enterprise will take the country forward.

Citing shining examples of such local models, he spoke about the revolution that happened in the sugar industry in Maharashtra, white revolution in the milk industry in Gujarat and in wheat production in Punjab and Haryana.

The Prime Minister said, a phase was witnessed after Independence where there was not enough food to distribute among its people in the country. He added that during such circumstances, the priority of the government was to see how the crop productivity is boosted.

He said, hence the government focussed mainly on what crop the farmers should produce and how to get more yield. Mr. Modi said, the farmers’ toiled and ensured that more harvest was produced to fulfil the country’s requirement.

Mr. Modi underlined that while doing so the government could not pay attention to the profitability of the farmers.

He said, for the first time this mindset has changed. For the first time the country has shown concern for the income of farmers, and is taking steps to increase his income, be it by providing MSP or hiking it, Neem coating of urea or providing a better Fasal Bima Yojana.

By doing so, the government has tried to address all the issues of the farmers.

The Prime Minister said the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has helped farmers’ because of which they do not have to borrow loan of small amount from anyone.

He said, Rs. one lakh crore have been transferred in to the bank accounts of the farmers’ through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana without any interference of a middlemen.

The Prime Minister also stressed on amalgamating the old and new farming techniques for better productivity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!