Farm laws enable farmers to become entrepreneurs: PM Modi

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the ‘historic farm laws’ are creating opportunities for farming and farmers to move from the role of (Annadatta) food provider to entrepreneurship.

Speaking after releasing the autobiography of Loknete Padma Bhushan, Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, the model of local economy and local enterprise will take the country forward.

Citing shining examples of such local models, he spoke about the revolution that happened in the sugar industry in Maharashtra, white revolution in the milk industry in Gujarat and in wheat production in Punjab and Haryana.

The Prime Minister said, a phase was witnessed after Independence where there was not enough food to distribute among its people in the country. He added that during such circumstances, the priority of the government was to see how the crop productivity is boosted.

He said, hence the government focussed mainly on what crop the farmers should produce and how to get more yield. Mr. Modi said, the farmers’ toiled and ensured that more harvest was produced to fulfil the country’s requirement.

Mr. Modi underlined that while doing so the government could not pay attention to the profitability of the farmers.

He said, for the first time this mindset has changed. For the first time the country has shown concern for the income of farmers, and is taking steps to increase his income, be it by providing MSP or hiking it, Neem coating of urea or providing a better Fasal Bima Yojana.

By doing so, the government has tried to address all the issues of the farmers.

The Prime Minister said the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has helped farmers’ because of which they do not have to borrow loan of small amount from anyone.

He said, Rs. one lakh crore have been transferred in to the bank accounts of the farmers’ through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana without any interference of a middlemen.

The Prime Minister also stressed on amalgamating the old and new farming techniques for better productivity.