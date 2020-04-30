Latest News

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and colleagues who were still reeling from the death of actor Irrfan Khan a day ago, voiced their thoughts.

Akshay Kumar called it a nightmare for Bollywood after the death of actor Irrfan Khan just a day before on Wednesday. “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family,” he tweeted.

Born in the first family of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor was the son of the man India call the showman, Raj Kapoor, and grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor. Rishi was the second son of Raj and the sibling of Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor.

He started his career early, as a child actor in his father’s film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also won a Filmfare Award. His first role as an adult came in the iconic Bobby (1973) opposite Dimple Kapadia. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974 for the film.

He went on to play the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, and was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared opposite his future wife Neetu Singh in 12 films. The couple had two children–daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also a popular actor.

He was part of hit films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar , Sargam, Karz, Bol Radha Bol and others. In the later stage of his career, he was seen in films such as Kapoor and Sons, D-Day, Mulk and 102 Not Out.

The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor did try to going against the grain in films like Duniya (1984), where he matches steps with Dilip Kumar, and Khoj (1989) where he’s not as good as he appears. He did a Laila Majnu, an Ek Chadar Maili Si (1986) or a handful of Muslim socials with as much ease as a Karz (1980) or Chandni but back then, this would be another day at the office and not experimenting.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

