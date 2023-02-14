Famous Pakistani Actor, broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin is no more

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan famous actor, producer, director and TV broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin passed away in Karachi on Monday. His death sent shockwaves among his followers across the south asia.

According to his family, the internationally renowned artist and President Emeritus of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) was ill and on life support. He was 91 at the time of his death. The legend was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2012 for his contribution to the field of art.

He was the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood—as Tafas, the Arab guide shot by Omar Sharif in David Lean’s ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1963), followed by ‘Behold the Pale Horse’ in 1964 with director Fred Zinnemann and the Merchant and Ivory ‘Bombay Talkie (1970). He starred in British director Jamil Dehlavi’s ‘Immaculate Conception’ (1994) and the critically acclaimed mini-series, ‘The Jewel in the Crown’ (1984).

Author of three books, including ‘A Carrot is a Carrot’, he was a master orator who travelled the world reciting Urdu poetry and reading Urdu prose, a genre in which he commanded vast knowledge and respect.

Honoured with Pakistan’s top civilian awards—Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2003 and Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2012—Mohyeddin was a multifaceted genius of the arts, but theatre was his lifetime passion. As the founding chair and later president emeritus of Pakistan’s National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), he mentored some of the country’s biggest acting talents.

Zia Mohyeddin was a potpourri. And a nonpareil at that. An actor, director, voice artist, pioneering television broadcaster, orator, and twinkle-eyed adventurous soul with a hair-trigger wit.

His stage roles in Long Day's Journey into Night and Julius Caesar were masterful and soon after, he made his West End debut in A Passage to India, originating the role of Dr Aziz, from April to December 1960 at the Comedy Theatre, running for 302 performances. His film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962), playing the role of Tafas, remains unforgettable. He worked as an actor in the UK for years before he made his return to Pakistan where he gained fame famous for his blockbuster PTV talk show Zia Mohyeddin Show (1969–1973).

Condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief at the news and extended condolences to the grieving family.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier said that Mohyeddin’s art was “one of its kind” and his unique style was admired not just in Pakistan but across the world.

“It is sad that a person with many beautiful qualities has left society. Zia Mohyeddin’s voice will keep resonating in our hearts and minds,” he said.

PM Shehbaz paid homage to the renowned artist and prayed for his high ranks.

President Dr Arif Alvi said Mohyeddin’s death was a “personal loss” to him.

“He was a giant in the arts, an actor, producer, director and above all an excellent reciter of prose and poetry accompanied by music typically prompting with a pause,” he tweeted.