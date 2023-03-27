Famous Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Famous actor Innocent (75), who brought laughter to Malayalis all over the world through his immortal characters, passed away on Sunday…

He was under treatment. Due to lung infection, his condition worsened and he was shifted to the intensive care unit, but on Sunday night he passed away

Innocent was also a former Member of Parliament.

Innocent was one of the greatest comedians of Malayalam cinema who has acted in more than 600 films.

Innocent’s distinctive body language and Thrissur-style dialogue were the hallmarks of his acting.