External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauds India for sharing capabilities in vaccine developments with rest of world

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said India has come forward in this time of need to share its capabilities in vaccine developments and pharmaceuticals with the rest of the world.

Speaking at the Virtual Prize Distribution Ceremony of the ASEAN-India Hackathon, Dr Jaishankar said the current pandemic has underlined the importance of working together to address common challenges that do not respect national boundaries. He added that when the problems are global, the solutions must also be truly collaborative and multilateral.

The Minister was happy to note that the ‘Blue Economy’ is one of the two selected themes selected for this Hackathon. He said India has identified cooperation in the maritime domain as a priority under the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.