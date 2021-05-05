External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participates in G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting virtually

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today virtually participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacted with the participating Foreign Ministers in between the sessions.

Dr Jaishankar assured the British Prime Minister that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and he will take forward the 2030 Roadmap. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, India and UK are committed to delivering on the Modi-Johnson vision of the ties. In the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, India has been invited as a guest country.