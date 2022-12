AMN/ WEB DESK

Exports of farm tractors from India have increased by 2.75 times between April to October this year as compared to the same period in 2013.

In April-October 2013-14, the exports of farm tractors from India was to the tune of 2,760 crore rupees which has increased to 7,613 crore rupees in April-October 2022-23. This was informed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet. He said Indian tractor exports are on steady rise with rising global demand.