Exports of agricultural & processed food products increase by 16%

AMN / BD

The exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 16 percent during April to November of the Financial Year 2022-23 in comparison to the same period of 2021-22.

According to the provisional data by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, APEDA, products was 17.43 billion dollars during April to November. Processed fruits and vegetables recorded a growth of 32.60 percent while fresh fruits registered four percent growth compared to corresponding months of the previous year.

The initiatives taken by the APEDA have helped the country in achieving 74 percent of its total export target for the year 2022-23 in eight months of the current fiscal.

