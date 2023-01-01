Explosion outside military airport in Kabul causes multiple casualties

WEB DESK

A spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry in Afghanistan said that an explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties. The spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor did not specify the nature or target of the explosion. He said, investigations are underway.

According to reports, local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8 am in the vicinity of the military side of the heavily fortified airport. They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.