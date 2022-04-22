Expert Committee to probe electric two-wheelers mishaps: Gadkari

AMN / NEW DELHI

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday said the government has constituted an Expert Committee to probe several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers which have come to light in the last two months. He said, the Expert Committee will make recommendations on remedial steps.

Addressing American Chamber Of Commerce In India’s 30th AGM on Transforming to Seamless Supply Chain – Digitization and Multimodal Connectivity virtually, Mr. Gadkari said, based on the reports, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and will also issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles. Mr. Gadkari said, if any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.

He said, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. He said, the government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, it is unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.