FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2022 06:04:54      انڈین آواز

Expert Committee to probe electric two-wheelers mishaps: Gadkari

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday said the government has constituted an Expert Committee to probe several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers which have come to light in the last two months. He said, the Expert Committee will make recommendations on remedial steps.

Addressing American Chamber Of Commerce In India’s 30th AGM on Transforming to Seamless Supply Chain – Digitization and Multimodal Connectivity virtually, Mr. Gadkari said, based on the reports, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and will also issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles. Mr. Gadkari said, if any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.

He said, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. He said, the government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, it is unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart