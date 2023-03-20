इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 11:25:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Excise policy scam: Sisodia’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A Delhi court has extended Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days, till the 3rd of next month, in the alleged excise policy scam. The court on the 6th of this month had remanded Sisodia to judicial custody till Monday.

Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, who resigned as a minister on Feb 28, two days after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case, was arrested by ED on the 9th of this month. He was sent to ED’s custody till March 17, which was later extended till March 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالم اسلام کے نامور مفکر مالک بن نبی پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ بین الاقوامی سمینار اختتام پذیر

امریکہ ،قطر، عمان ، بنگلہ دیش، ملیشیا ، انڈونیشیا ، الجیریاا ...

پریس کلب آف انڈیا میں مفت یونانی میڈیکل کیمپ کا انعقاد

یونانی کا فائدہ نہ صرف عام لوگوں کو بلکہ مین اسٹریم سے جڑے لو ...

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشیدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر نئی دلّی آرہے ہیں

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر، کل ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart