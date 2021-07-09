Exceptional resilience of India-Russia ties is worth analyzing: Dr S Jaishankar

India-Russia relations continue dynamically even as the world undergoes changes.

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said the relations between Russia and India have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War. In his speech on “India-Russia ties in a changing world” at IMEMO, Moscow, the Minister said the undeniable reality of the exceptional resilience of India-Russia ties is surely a phenomenon that is worth analyzing.

He said, the big issues of these times are combating terrorism, addressing pandemics and acting on climate change. Dr Jaishankar said India and Russia are unquestionably on the same page on all of these issues. He said both India and Russia have been victims of fundamentalist thinking and know the dangers of radicalization and extremism. He added that on climate change, Russia can really be an indispensable partner as India transitions towards greater LNG consumption and renewables.

The Minister said geo-political compatibility, leadership trust and popular sentiment remain the key drivers of India Russia relationship. He exuded confidence that the two nations would continue to realize the full benefits of the Special and Privileged Strategic Relationship.