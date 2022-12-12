FreeCurrencyRates.com

Exam dates for 10,th 12th on social media fake: CBSE

AMN

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake.

The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon.” The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information,” a senior board official said.

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023.

 “The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official explained. The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

