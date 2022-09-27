Ex-Japan PM Abe’s state funeral may threaten PM Kishida

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to struggle to secure a stable political base after holding a controversial state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe on Tuesday despite strong opposition from the public.

According to Kyodo Several other issues, including suspicious relations between ruling lawmakers and a religious group, the Unification Church, as well as price hikes that have been weighing on consumer and business confidence, have also hurt the popularity of Kishida’s government.

Kishida, who took office in October 2021, managed to maintain relatively high approval ratings for his administration. However, his political maneuvering has been under fire since the death of Abe, who was fatally shot during an election campaign speech in July.

Criticism of Kishida’s hasty decision to host Abe’s state funeral grew as the current premier failed to explain on what legal grounds the Cabinet can decide to hold the ceremony at its discretion and how much taxpayer money would be used for the event.