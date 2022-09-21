Ex-IPS officers write to President against Delhi CM Kejriwal’s behaviour with police personnel in Gujarat

AMN

Thirty ex-IPS officers have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s behaviour with police personnel in Gujarat.

It said Mr. Kejriwal’s recent visit to Ahmedabad has raised some worrying concerns. They have requested President to intervene in the matter saying, Mr. Kejriwal’s misbehaviour is intended to undermine the police force of the country.

The ex-IPS officers cited a similar instance in the past by Mr. Kejriwal. In 2017 during the run-up to elections in Punjab, he raised a similar grievance with the Punjab police, even asking for a complete withdrawal of security.