Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Other Leaders Join Wrestlers’ Protest

AMN / NEW DELHI

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other leaders today joined protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Earlier on Monday Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said that the wrestlers are open to welcoming any political party which wants to join their cause.

Notably, wrestlers had denied the participation of political parties in their agitation last time, but now they have changed their course. The sportspersons are demanding the registration of FIR among other actions against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing some women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have demanded that the Centre make public the findings of the five-member oversight committee that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief. The grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had started their protest over the issue in January but ended their sit-in after an assurance from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

On Sunday, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said it had received a complaint from the women wrestlers alleging that they had given a written complaint to police two days back, but no FIR had not been registered till now. The wrestlers have stressed that they would remain at the protest site till police file an FIR in the case.