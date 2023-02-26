Every three years Nitish Kumar’s dream rekindles to become PM, says Amit Shah

AMN / PATNA

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a day long visit to Bihar on Saturday. Addressing a public meeting at Lauriya in West Champaran district,the Home Minister said, his party has closed the door for JD (U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar forever.

Mr. Shah said that at the interval of every three years JD (U) leader’s dream rekindles to become Prime Minister of India. He said, due to his ambition people of the state are paying the price asthe law and order situation is in a bad condition. He called the JD(U) RJDalliance as unholy.

Later, speaking at Kisan-Majdoor Samagam in Patna, the senior BJP leader said,his party will uproot the Nitish-Lalu led government in upcoming elections.

The Union Home Minister said, Bihar has huge potential in the dairy sector butit will not come true because Nitish Kumar has taken refuge in those people whoare responsible for fodder scam. He also accused the Nitish Kumar-led stategovernment of depriving farmers from Minimum Support Price rate during theprocurement of Paddy and Wheat.