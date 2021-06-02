Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
World leaders call for more action and inclusion of all countries for cleaner, greener planet
West Bengal CS retires amidst row with Centre, Mamata appoints him as special advisor
New study says Corona virus was created by Chinese Scientist in Wuhan Lab
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jun 2021 03:42:01      انڈین آواز

‘Even at 45, I still make big blunders’: Sushmita Sen

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image


Actor and Ex miss universe Sushmita Sen has written a long note about her the “big blunders” she continues to make, even at the age of 45, and what she has learned over years. She also posted a new picture of herself alongside the note.
She wrote, “#theknowingsmile You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!”
She added, “What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!!”
Earlier this week, Sushmita had expressed her excitement about being a “bua” soon, announcing that brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa are expecting their first child soon. Sushmita shared a picture of Charu and wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood.”
“They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sanjeet clinches gold for India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB DESK Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg fina ...

Boxing: Amit Panghal failed to defend his title, Thapa lost to regain gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Amit Panghal failed to defend his title as while Shiv Thapa lost his bid to r ...

Boxing:Pooja Rani wins gold ,three other Indian women pugilists lose final bouts

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 31 May : Pooja Rani was the lone Indian woman pugilist to win the gold as she outp ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz