European Union calls on China to provide Covid-19 data

WEB DESK

European Union (EU) has called on China to provide transparent Covid-19 data. A top European health official welcomed the bloc’s agreement on a coordinated response to the Covid-19 situation in China and called on Beijing to provide transparent data on its epidemiological situation. In a tweet, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Kyriakides welcomed the agreement of Member States on a coordinated response to the Covid-19 situation in China at Wednesday’s EU Integrated Political Crisis Response meeting. The EU official also said that regional European and global cooperation was the only way to tackle the pandemic.

The EU member states have agreed to put in place a recommendation concerning pre-flight Covid-19 testing and mask-wearing for passengers arriving from China. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also asked China to share reliable data on Covid hospitalizations and deaths in the country.