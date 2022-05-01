Europe visit comes at a time when region faces many challenges, choices, says PM Modi

This would be PM Modi’s first foreign visit this year. He would be visiting Germany, Denmark and France.

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. In a departure statement before his official trip to Europe, his first foreign visit this year, Mr Modi said through his engagements, he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with European partners.

Prime Minister said European partners are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity. Mr. Modi will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected as the president for a second term.

Prime minister said his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

Prime minister and Germany Chancellor will co-chair the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany. Several Union ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts.

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. Prime minister said he looks forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments.

From Berlin, Prime minister will travel to Copenhagen where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations. Mr Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the second India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway

.

The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

On the side-lines of the Summit, he will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding India’s multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region. During his return journey, he will stopover in Paris to meet French President Macron.

Mr Modi said his visit to France just ten days after the Election results will not only allow him to convey his personal greetings in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. He said this will also give the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership.