Euro Cup Football: Italy, Spain, Denmark, England storm into last four

The battle lines are drawn for the semi-final clashes of the Euro Cup Football 2020. Italy, Spain, Denmark and England have stormed into the last four and will go toe to toe to make it to the grand finale of the coveted soccer tournament.

Italy and Spain will face off in the first semi-final at Wembley on July 6.

Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in the first quarter-final to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches.

Spain advanced by beating Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

England, meanwhile, crushed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome to set-up a last four clash against Denmark at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 7.

England, who have reached last four for the first time in 25 years, is the defensive force of Euro 2020 with five clean sheets.

Denmark overcame the Czech Republic 2-1 to make it to the last four. Denmark has advanced the Euro semis for the second time after 1992.

And the last time, the team went on to win the tournament.