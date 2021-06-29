Euro Cup Football: England to take on Germany, Sweden to clash with Ukraine tonight to decide quarterfinals line up

AMN

Switzerland stunned world champions France 5-4 on penalties to enter quarterfinals last night. Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s spot kick to secure a 5-4 penalty shootout win following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. In the quarter-finals, Switzerland will meet Spain.

Switzerland converted all five of their penalties before Yann Sommer dived to his right to turn away Mbappe’s kick, as the Swiss won a major tournament knockout tie for first time in 83 years. In another match, Spain claimed a remarkable 5-3 victory over Croatia after extra time and make it to the quarter-finals.

Spain also set a new Euro record as they became the first team to score 5 goals in successive matches in the competition. The three-time European champions will now face Switzerland on July 2.

Belgium will take on Italy and Czech Republic will lock horn with Denmark in the quarterfinals on July 3.